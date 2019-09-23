Horror icon Sid Haig dies at age 80

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) - The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating the death of a man who was shot with a crossbow on Sunday.

In a news release on Monday, the OCSO said at 4 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a person being shot or stabbed at a home at 5363 Richlands Hwy.

At the scene, deputies found a 58-year-old white male lying in the yard with a stab wound to his side.

Deputies and EMS personnel began CPR, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld, pending family notification.

Deputies detained and questioned a 20-year-old white male at the scene, who admitted he accidentally shot the victim with a crossbow.

That man was later released and is cooperating with the investigation, which is being continued by the OCSO and the Onslow County District Attorney's Office.

Authorities said additional information will be released in this case as it becomes available.