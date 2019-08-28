MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – An infant found in a Myrtle Beach hotel room with cocaine and four other children has died, according to the coroner.

Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said the 6-week-old infant died Tuesday morning at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. Two adults are facing charges of unlawful neglect of child and possession of cocaine, according to warrants.

Laquena Lanishia Bostic and Geames Kena Ratliff were charged after Myrtle Beach police officers responded to a call about an unresponsive infant at the Camelot Hotel at 2000 N. Ocean Boulevard on Sunday.

While conducting a search of the room, a “white powdery substance was found in the room within close proximity to the victim child’s bottle,” police said. A field test revealed the substance was positive “for the presence of cocaine,” warrants said. The child was in critical condition at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center at the time the warrants were issued.

According to warrants, there were four other children in the hotel room at the time.

J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records show Ratliff, 37, of Rockingham, NC, is charged with five counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian and possession of cocaine. He was booked around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday and remain in the center as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bond is set at $125,000.

Bostic faces charges of unlawful neglect of child or helpless person and possession of cocaine, according to warrants.