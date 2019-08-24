Horry Co. police apprehend stabbing suspect during Saturday road closure

Breaking News Alert
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man is in custody after a stabbing incident Friday night, which led to an intersection closure Saturday morning while police apprehended him.

29-year-old Samuel Price is charged with attempted murder and assault and battery, according to an incident report.

Horry County police responded to a stabbing call Friday night, and found one victim with several lacerations. She claims Price attacked her with a knife, but wasn’t sure why. Police observed a steak knife tangled in her hair

Another victim had a small gash on his chest and had blood running down his face, although says he was only punched by Price.

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

Horry County police apprehended Price Saturday morning, but had to close down Highway 22 and Highway 19 to traffic while doing so. The roadways were re-opened by 9:08 a.m.

