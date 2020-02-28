Horry Co. releases form for those in unincorporated areas to show interest in buyout program

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County officials released a form on Friday for people living in unincorporated areas affected by flooding and who are interested in a buyout program.

The county is seeking state and federal grant money to help residents become more resilient to flood events. Many applications require the county to coordinate participation with those living in unincorporated areas of Horry County before being able to apply for funding.

This interest form will help the county identify interested property owners and put together competitive applications for state and federal funding to support such a program, should those funding sources become available.

At this time, the county does not have a buyout program nor has it secured any funding for any similar program. The form currently being circulated only allows residents to indicate their interest in these or similar programs.

Residents should complete the form below so the county can follow up in a timely manner if they are eligible. If the county receives any money, residents will be asked to provide additional documentation and complete program specific applications and forms.

At the point the County is awarded money for a buyout program, eligible residents can expect to begin an application process that will come with eligibility criteria that could include household income, duplication of benefits, extent of damage, and location. If a property owner is accepted into a program, the average length of time to complete the program from the date of acceptance is six months to a year.

Forms will be accepted through April 3. The form can be submitted electronically to resiliencyproject@horrycounty.org and forms are available in person at the Community Development Office at 1515 4th Avenue. Forms can also be mailed to that address to the attention of Horry County Community Development.

The form is available for download at horrycounty.org/resiliencyproject. For questions about how to complete the form, call 843-915-7033.