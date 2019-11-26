Horry Co. Sheriff’s Foundation collecting new blankets of any kind

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Foundation is collecting new blankets of any kind, store-bought, handmade, no-sew, to distribute to Horry County Schools.

A blanket may seem like a simple gift — but think how much warmth and comfort your favorite blanket provides for you when you are cold or lonely.

Let’s share that cozy feeling with children and families in Horry County, said Brooke Holden, public information officer with Horry County.

New bed pillows also are accepted.

Deliver your donation to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office at 1301 Second Avenue in Conway.

The deadline is Monday, Dec. 16, at 4 p.m.

Call Lynda Johnson at (843) 457-1723 for more information.