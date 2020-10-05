Horry County adds 3 additional in-person absentee voting locations

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Early in-person absentee voting starts around the state Monday.

To help with the increased number of people voting absentee this election, absentee locations have opened Monday, and with them, Horry County will be opening three additional absentee voting locations.

These sites will be located at the North Strand Recreation Center, the South Strand Recreation Center and the Carolina Forest Library until November 2, from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Voters can also visit the Registration and Elections Office at 1515 4th Ave in Conway from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Those who are planning on voting absentee in-person are urged to visit www.scvotes.gov to ensure their information is correct prior to arrival.

Voters who were mailed absentee ballots may utilize the drop box to securely drop off their absentee ballots (a drop box is also available at the Voter’s Registration & Elections office in Conway), according to the Horry County website.

For more information, visit scvotes.gov or contact the Horry County Voter’s Registration & Elections at (843) 915-5440.

LATEST HEADLINES: