Horry County affirms its plan to collect hospitality tax, aside from Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – County officials announced they still plan to collect hospitality tax dollars from municipalities other than Myrtle Beach.

The affirmation came at a special meeting on Saturday held at the Horry County Council Chambers in Conway.

It was announced earlier this week that the county would continue to collect a portion of the hospitality tax dollars from cities other than Myrtle Beach.

This comes after a judge denied Horry County’s request for an injunction that would have forced the City of Myrtle Beach to keep paying the county hospitality tax dollars.

The city filed a lawsuit against the county claiming the county had been “illegally collecting tens of millions of dollars per year” through the fee.

Because Myrtle Beach was the primary plaintiff listed on the suit, the county maintains that they can still collect hospitality tax dollars from other cities.