Horry County affirms its plan to collect hospitality tax, aside from Myrtle Beach

News
Posted: / Updated:
Horry County Council votes for tax increase (Image 1)_59546

File photo of Horry County Council Chambers

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – County officials announced they still plan to collect hospitality tax dollars from municipalities other than Myrtle Beach.

The affirmation came at a special meeting on Saturday held at the Horry County Council Chambers in Conway.

It was announced earlier this week that the county would continue to collect a portion of the hospitality tax dollars from cities other than Myrtle Beach.

This comes after a judge denied Horry County’s request for an injunction that would have forced the City of Myrtle Beach to keep paying the county hospitality tax dollars.

The city filed a lawsuit against the county claiming the county had been “illegally collecting tens of millions of dollars per year” through the fee.

Because Myrtle Beach was the primary plaintiff listed on the suit, the county maintains that they can still collect hospitality tax dollars from other cities.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: