Horry County Animal Care Center to host adoption event, waiving adoption fees

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A local animal care center is hosting an adoption event to find forever and loving homes for the animals.

The Horry County Animal Care Center is waiving adoption fees. Those who are interested will need to make an appointment to come meet prospective pets.

The adoption event goes until Sept. 19. The goal is to find final forever homes for animals.

Brittany Martin, supervisor for the Horry County Animal Care Center, said the center wants to do everything it can to find a loving home for every single one of the animals.

Martin said the center is also limited in the number of intakes. The center stopped taking in animals unless they are injured or considered a danger to the public. That started just last month.

“We all want to see them find forever, good loving homes. We don’t know where they came from or what their background was before they got here, so if we can give them a little bit of love here and then send them off to their forever-loving homes, that is all we want,” Martin said.

Pee Dee shelters also have overcrowding issues. The Florence Area Humane Society said it continues to see an influx of animals at their shelter and it too is trying its best to find homes.