Horry County Animal Care Center to hold adoption event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Horry County Animal Care Center will host an adoption event Saturday for more than 50 animals.

This adoption will be held at Conway Ford from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Brittany Martin with HCACC said 60 to 80 animals will be available for adoption.

The HCACC is where animals that are seized in criminal investigations go. In July of this year, there were more than 130 animals in the shelter’s care. A majority of those were tied to court cases, some of which dated back to a 2019 dog fighting bust. Martin said the shelter is still seeing an influx of animals at the shelter.

“We have to find everyone a loving home to make some more space to take more animals in because we have been really full these last couple of months,” Martin said.

Animals for adoption include dogs and cats as well rabbits and rats. Adoption fees are waived.

Just a few months ago, the shelter said they were coping with a surge of intakes and a slump in adoptions.

Martin with the animal shelter said the shelter receives a high number calls daily from people reporting strays.

“For stray animals or animals in their neighborhood that need to be picked up and we just don’t have the space for them right now and sometimes that gets frustrating but we are doing everything we can to get them out of here,” Martin said.