Horry County Auditor’s office in Conway closed through Christmas due to COVID-19 concerns

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Auditor’s office in Conway will be closed through December 25, due to concerns with COVID-19.
The department announced that due to an increased risk of COVID-19 cases and potential exposure, the office located at the Government and Justice Center will be closed Monday through Christmas.
The offices located in Little River, Myrtle Beach, and South Strand will remain open and operating on normal schedule, according to the department.
Some services, including the application for the homestead exemption are available online. Visit horrycounty.org/Departments/Auditor for those services, location and contact information for the other branches. You can also email questions to auditor@horrycounty.org.
