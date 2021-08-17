Horry County changes operations in some facilities due to increase in COVID-19 cases

CONWAY, S.C. – Some Horry County Government offices will limit capacity inside their facilities due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Horry County.

County officials strongly urge the public to handle business online where possible. Many transactions and other requests can be handled online. “We understand that there are certain transactions that must take place and are not available online,” county leaders issued in a statement.

The county encourages people to call departments directly for information and coordination prior to visiting a Horry County Government facility.

The Horry County Treasurer’s Office will be conducting all transactions using the drive thru windows at the Conway, Little River, and South Strand locations. The Myrtle Beach office has a drop box located in the front of the complex that will be checked several times daily in the event you are unable to travel to another office. We also provide online payment services with a free e-check option.

The Horry County Auditor’s Office will be closing their offices to the public, but staff will remain in the office and will be standing by to assist people over the phone. In addition, inside the facility, but outside of the offices, they will have a drop box set up for people that need to provide paperwork or other forms. You are encouraged to call the office for more information.

The M.L. Brown Public Safety Building, Police Precincts, and Fire Stations will be accepting visitors by appointment and on a space available basis. Please call prior to your visit.

As conditions continue to change, additional changes to service may be necessary. For that reason, we encourage everyone to be in touch with the offices they need by phone prior to visiting our facilities for the latest information.