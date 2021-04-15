Horry County claims Myrtle Beach owes them money after sale of Seascape Properties

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — At Horry County’s request, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) will open an investigation into the City of Myrtle Beach’s proposed sale of the federally-obligated Seascape Properties.

The City received the Seascape Properties from the United States at no cost, with the condition that the revenue from those properties would be used for airport purposes.

The FAA has repeatedly confirmed the City’s obligation to transfer that revenue to the County for airport purposes in the past, most recently in a March 2021 letter to the City of Myrtle Beach.

Because the City has stated that it intends to keep the sales proceeds for general municipal purposes, the County previously initiated a state court action in December 2020 due to the immediate nature of the City’s proposed sale.

However, the FAA’s jurisdiction to resolve these issues renders the current court action unnecessary, and the County has voluntarily dismissed the state court action while the FAA conducts its investigation.

Ultimately, the County anticipates that the FAA will direct that all funds derived from any sale of the Seascape Properties must be transferred to the County for the specific benefit of the airport.