Horry County Coroner identifies victim of Garden City crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner has identified the victim of a traffic collision on September 10.

Around 9:30 a.m. on September 10, John Blakely, Jr., 63, of Murrells Inlet, was involved in a crash in the area of Highway 17 business at Mt. Gilead Road in Garden City and was taken to the hospital with injuries.

He remained in the hospital until Tuesday, when he died from his injuries, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating. Count on News13 for updates.