Evacuations underway in Horry, Georgetown Counties Hurricane watch issued for coastal Horry and Georgetown counties as Dorian weakens to Category 2
Horry County Coroner's Office called to report of fall near Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has been called to 5780 Highway 378, near Conway, Tuesday.

Chris Dontell, Deputy Horry County Coroner, confirms the office has responded to the location, but could not provide additional details.

Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue tells News13 that HCFR EMS responded to a “fall” call at that location around 10:50 a.m. At the time, Casey told News13 that one person had very serious injuries.

No other information has been released.

