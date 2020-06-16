Horry County Council expected to adopt budget tonight

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Despite the COVID-19 crisis, Horry County Council members say the county is in “good standing” financially.

Tonight at 6pm, Horry County Council members are expected to decide on the 2020-2021 budget. This year’s budget sustained county employees and all public services even amid the pandemic.

Councilman Johnny Vaught says that is why it’s likely the upcoming budget will look like the current one.

The flow of revenue decreased for the county during the initial outbreak, but years of reserved funding and financial planning has kept it afloat so far.

“We’ve been able to be flexible, thank goodness,” Councilman Vaught said.

“We haven’t had to borrow any money. We haven’t had to lay people off. We’re in real good shape financially. We haven’t had to curve any services,” he explained.

Vaught says this is good news for now however, if financial impacts of the coronavirus are prolonged modifications may have to be made.

