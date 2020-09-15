Horry County Council to consider revoking mask mandate

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County council will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discussing ending the mask ordinance after it was extended last week.

The mandate was originally issued in July to help curve the spread of COVID-19, but some council members don’t believe what state and national health departments are saying about mask effectiveness.

Councilman Al Allen said the ordinance is an act of “tyranny” and masks shouldn’t be required.

“It should be a personal choice to where if a person chooses to wear one or not because it is a government overreach and it is challenging our constitutional freedom,” Allen explained.

Allen also told News13, the council’s decision on the ordinance extension took place without a discussion. He said that decision didn’t provide transparency to county citizens. However, public input is suspended from Tuesday’s meeting.

Vice Chairman Paul Prince agrees with ending the mask ordinance after admitting to not wearing a mask out in public. Prince said he only wears a mask when volunteering for Horry County Fire Rescue, but it makes him uncomfortable.

“Thank the Lord I am healthy and I don’t need to wear a mask to keep from – to me, it will be unhealthy for me to wear one. Put it that way,” Prince explained. He’s worried people will fall sick from wearing a mask from breathing in their own breath.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control reported communities with mask requirements have seen a 44.2% decrease in the number of coronavirus cases compared to communities without it.

Although coronavirus cases are declining in Horry County, Prince disputes studies which have proven masks help reduce the spread of coronavirus.

“And they say it’s protecting you. I just don’t have any evidence or any proof other than what people are talking about,” Prince explained. “That’s one of the things wrong with America today, people not being responsible for their ownselves and their surroundings and doing the right thing,” he said.

Both Prince and Allen along with other council members will voice their thoughts on the mask mandate at council chambers.

The mask ordinance extension was passed in a 8-4 vote.

