Horry County council to discuss next steps in legal battle with the City of Myrtle Beach

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to talk with attorneys about the next steps in the legal battle between the county and the City of Myrtle Beach.

It’s been over a year since the city of Myrtle Beach filed a lawsuit against Horry County claiming the county was illegally collecting hospitality fees worth millions of dollars.

In Wednesday’s special meeting, council members are expected to give their attorneys guidance on how to move forward after attorneys present new information today.

Some council members expect to see some sort of change soon, because at the last mediation meeting Myrtle Beach city council members joined their attorneys.

Horry County Councilman Johnny Vaught says this is the first time city council members have been in attendance.

“To me their council being willing to get involved in some kind of negotiation or whatever, is a positive step,” Vaught explained. “Hopefully this last effort being made by their council reaching out to our council is a good thing,” he said.

Horry County Council wants a resolution before the case goes to the Supreme Court next week, although several mediation meetings have failed.

The $19 million the city of Myrtle Beach claims the county collected illegally is now collecting dust. The fees were supposed to fund various needs of the county.

One of the needs was the construction of I-73 which has come to a screeching halt since the legal battle started.

A portion of the fees was also supposed to help fund public safety needs. Vaught says he believes the fees were collected legally and it would benefit everyone in Horry County.

“If we can work out terms that are acceptable to them and to us. mostly, our concern is favorable to the people of Horry County,” Vaught said. “That’s been our goal all along; to try to see that our citizens get best served with this hospitality fee.”

News13 reached out to Myrtle Beach officials. however, they didn’t have any information to share about the litigation at this time.

