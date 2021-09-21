Horry County Council to talk flood protection measures, limiting construction hours

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County council members will meet Tuesday to discuss several topics including limiting construction hours across the county.

Council member Johnny Vaught said there’s been numerous complaints from people living in the county.

At Tuesday’s meeting, council will also recognize Officer Jacob Hancher. Hancher was a police officer for Myrtle Beach. He was killed in October of 2020. It’ll be a recognition and dedication to Hancher who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“Basically when something happens, like what happened with this officer we try to recognize him and his family with a memorial and a resolution recognizing him for his service and to the county,” Vaught said.

Vaught said the council will also be discussing flood protection measures that were passed in a previous council meeting.

It shows where people can build new developments and how much people need to raise the foundation of the house to make sure it does not get flooded. But in last week’s meeting, some council members requested revisions to the current measure.

“I recognized that there were some flaws in it that I thought needed to be addressed. I was able to before the minutes were read and I was able to get it for reconsideration and that passed with recommendations on some areas that we felt needed some modifications,” Vaught said.

Council members will also talk about a future land use map for the Imagine 2040 Comprehensive Plan.