Horry County crisis response group to donate hand sanitizer to local schools

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Citizen’s Crisis Response is working with Habitat for Humanity to give back to every school in Horry County.

Habitat for Humanity donated a 50 gallon drum of hand sanitizer and one member of HCCCR donated 50 one gallon jugs. The goal is to fill each of the jugs with hand sanitizer and donate one to every school in Horry County.

HCCCR is looking for people who would like to volunteer to fill up a jug, or two, and deliver them to the schools. Volunteers will meet at the Habitat Re-Sale store.

Those who are interested in signing up to help, can visit their sign up sheet here.

When you sign up, you are asked to list the school or schools that you plan on delivering to in the comments.

