CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County has declared a state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

Horry County Council declared the localized state of emergency Sunday afternoon in a press release.

This allows the county to “adopt emergency ordinances to meet public emergencies affecting life, health, safety or the property of the people in our area.”

