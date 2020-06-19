Horry County Department of Parks and Recreation facilities set to re-open

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Department of Parks and Recreation (HCPR) facilities will re-open to the public Monday June 22.

These facilities include rec centers, community centers, and the Cochran building. In addition, all HCPR facilities will resume their normal operating hours.

In a statement sent to WBTW: HCPR said all staff will be wearing masks, gym capacity is being limited, water fountains have been disabled, cleanings are being done more frequently, hand washing stations have been added, and social distancing marking have been set up.

Those with memberships will be refunded a pro-rated amount based on the amount of time HCPR facilities were closed but their memberships will remain valid until it’s expiration date.

HCPR also said they strongly encourage visitors to wear masks while in common areas. They added that they will have masks available at buildings.

The walking tracks will be open the entire day but rec centers will only be offering pickleball and basketball at designated hours. Fitness classes will be offered with limited capacity and those interested are asks to sign up for a spot. HCPR is asking visitors to bring their own water bottles and any personal equipment needed.

For more information, visit HorryCounty.org.