Horry County deputies, corrections officers begin receiving COVID vaccine

Photo courtesy of HCSO

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County deputies and corrections officer are starting to receive the coronavirus vaccine this week, the Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook.

The office announced Sheriff Thompson and other members began the vaccination process because “It is our top priority to stay safe and keep our families safe.”

HCSO is working with Conway Medical Center to receive their vaccines.

