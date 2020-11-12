Horry County deputy coroner, mother of missing man’s children charged with murder; to appear in court Thursday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The deputy coroner of Horry County is one of two people who have been charged with murder in connection with a missing person’s case; both people will appear in court Thursday.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Allen Dontell, 37, of Conway, and 35-year-old Meagan Marie Jackson, also of Conway, were arrested on Monday and charged with murder, according to information from Horry County Government.

The victim’s brother told News13 Jackson was the mother of the victim’s children.

The two were arrested in connection with the death of Gregory Vincent Rice, who had been reported missing on Oct. 5 and was last believed to have been heard from on Oct. 2. At the time, Rice was considered missing, not endangered.

Dontell and Jackson will appear in court at 2 p.m. for their bond hearing.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: