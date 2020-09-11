Horry County teachers impressed with first week of in-person instruction

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The first week of school is coming to an end for Horry County Schools.

While some parents have said the first week has been confusing, educators are keeping in good spirits.

According to Kristin Altman, principal of Myrtle Beach High School, students followed COVID-19 guidelines with the help of teachers and staff.

Altman told News13, she’s very impressed with both faculty and staff, and how they managed an unusual week of learning. Since the district is operating on a hybrid model, students will be learning remotely on Friday.

Altman said, the first few days of school have been an unusual process.

“Certainly there have been frustrations throughout the process because it’s been quite daunting, trying to be creative – brainstorming what we can do as a district – that we are providing the educational needs of all of our students,” Altman explained.

For Myrtle Beach High School, 1,000 students chose limited face-to-face learning this semester. The remaining 435 committed to virtual learning. Parents of students who are learning from home said this week has been confusing.

Some parents claim they’ve had trouble with accessing student’s schedules, navigating online programs along and classes overlapping.

According to Horry County Schools officials, 99-percent of students have been assigned schedules already, they are working to finalize the rest this week. Altman said it’s crucial to hear back from teachers and parents right now.

“Even if there is frustration we continue to communicate clearly with one another. That feedback- just like we need it from our teachers moving into next week, we need feedback from our parents and our community members as well,” she explained. “Trying to take maybe what started as a frustration to turn it into something positive so that we can move forward in the right direction.”

She encourages parents of MBHS students who have concerns or questions to reach out directly. Parents who have children who are having issues with virtual learning are recommended to contact officials according to their grade level.