Horry County elementary teacher, Beth Hendricks, selected as finalist for South Carolina Teacher of the Year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – State Superintendent Molly Spearman surprised Pee Dee Elementary teacher, Elizabeth “Beth” Hendrick Tuesday with news that she has been selected as one of five finalists for State Teacher of the Year.

As one of the five finalists, Hendricks will receive $10,000 and move on to the next stage of the competition. In the next round, she will face an interview with a panel of judges.

“It’s kind of like a dream come true,” Hendricks said. “I turned in an application and I knew it was a possibility. But I was not expecting it to actually happen.”

The winner will be announced at the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Gala on May 5 in Columbia.

According to Horry County School, “the winner receives a total of $25,000 and is provided with a brand new BMW to use while serving for one year as a roving ambassador providing mentoring, attending speaking engagements, working with teacher cadets and teaching fellows, leading the State Teacher Forum, and serving as the state spokesperson for over 50,000 educators.”

Hendrick is a kindergarten through fifth grade English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teacher at Pee Dee Elementary School. She was named the Horry County Teacher of the Year in October.

Hendricks said her strong faith also influenced her decision to become a teacher. She views teaching as a calling that is part of her life’s purpose.

During her first year of teaching, Hendricks volunteered at a bilingual mission school in Honduras. That was ten years ago, and she is continuing to help multilingual students excel.

You can view the full 2020 HCS Teacher of the Year recognition ceremony below: