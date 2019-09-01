Horry County Emergency Management goes to OPCON 2 ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – As Hurricane Dorian continues to move closer to the east coast Horry County is making preparations for the storm.

On Sunday Horry County Emergency Management moved to OPCON 2, according to a press release. The county has begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management and local municipalities as they continue to monitor the storm.

The City of Conway has also moved to OPCON 2 ahead of the storm, according to a press release.

The Horry County Emergency Operations Center has not been activated but county leaders want the public to remain aware of the storms changing forecast.

County leaders are asking citizens to prepare now by: