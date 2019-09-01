Horry County Emergency Management goes to OPCON 2 ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – As Hurricane Dorian continues to move closer to the east coast Horry County is making preparations for the storm.
On Sunday Horry County Emergency Management moved to OPCON 2, according to a press release. The county has begun discussions with South Carolina Emergency Management and local municipalities as they continue to monitor the storm.
The City of Conway has also moved to OPCON 2 ahead of the storm, according to a press release.
The Horry County Emergency Operations Center has not been activated but county leaders want the public to remain aware of the storms changing forecast.
County leaders are asking citizens to prepare now by:
- Surveying your property to mitigate potential flooding, such as making sure storm drains and gutters are clear of debris.
- Having family hurricane plans in place.
- Ensuring family emergency/hurricane kits are ready; including items like water, batteries, flashlights, etc.
- Continually monitoring reputable weather information sources such as local media or the National Hurricane Center for the most up to date hurricane information.
- Keeping vehicles fueled up and serviced.
- Being sure that you Know Your Zone! Go to Horry County’s website at http://www.horrycounty.org/Departments/EmergencyManagement/Hurricanes/KnowYourZone to find your zone.
- Knowing where you will evacuate if asked to.
- Making plans for pets.