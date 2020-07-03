Horry County fair opens amid pandemic, safety precautions in place

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The 5th Annual Horry County Fair kicks off at the Myrtle Beach Speedway Friday at noon.

Fair organizers talked with DHEC before putting safety guidelines in place. Coronavirus will have the fair decorated with social distance flags and sanitizing stations.

Fair organizers tell News13, fewer rides than usual will allow fair-goers to be socially distant. The county fair will also have additional staff members to sanitize rides after each use.

Some county residents, like Jeff and his daughter Phoenix, aren’t sure if crowds can be managed.

“I’m not sure if I’m feeling safe bringing my daughter,” Jeff said. “It’s going to be a more confined area so 6-feet apart seems kind of tricky with that,” he said.

Over the next 10 days, employees are required to get temperature checks and fill out a symptom-related checklist every night.

Steve Zacharias, general manager of Myrtle Beach Speedway said they have done their part in making sure fairgrounds are safe.

“We’re asking that the people do their part as well, Zacharias said. “So, if you’re standing around just be mindful of where you’re at and the groups you’re around. If you don’t know the people next to you just spread out.”

Face masks are required for fair staff and recommended for visitors. Daily fair events and admissions may vary.

