Horry County Fair to launch fireworks Saturday night

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Horry County Fair will launch fireworks on Saturday night from the Myrtle Beach Speedway.

Fireworks will begin after the 8 p.m. Drift Show. “There’s not a better way to celebrate Independence Day and the great USA then at the Fair in Myrtle Beach on July 4th with Fireworks,” said Heather Lutz, VP of marketing.

Admission to the fair is $5 for adults. Kids 4 years old and under are free plus on-site parking is free.

The 5th Annual Horry County Fair Schedule and Daily Promotions:

Friday, July 3rd. GRAND OPENING DAY! Open Noon-11pm

Admission $5. Kids 4yrs. & under FREE! Military/Seniors (65+) $3

Unlimited Ride Wristband: $12

Saturday, July 4th. Stars & Stripes Saturday

Open Noon-11pm

Drift Show 8 /.m. in the grandstands. Get a seat in the grandstands and watch the Drifters in action and then enjoy the fireworks show.

Admission $5. Kids 4yrs. & under FREE! Military/Seniors (65+) $3

Unlimited Ride Wristband: $20

Sunday, July 5th. Sunday Fun Day Open Noon-11pm

Monday, July 6th. Discount Night! Open 4pm-11pm Admission $5. Kids 4yrs. & under FREE! Military/Seniors (65+) $3 Unlimited Ride Wristband: $12

TUESDAY, July 7th. $12 Tuesday Open 4pm-11pm Admission $5. Kids 4yrs. & under FREE! Military/Seniors (65+) $3 Unlimited Ride Wristband: $12

WEDNESDAY, July 8th Wacky Wednesday Open 4pm-11pm Admission $5. Kids 4yrs. & under FREE! Military/Seniors (65+) $3 Unlimited Ride Wristband: $12

THURSDAY, July 9th. Throw Back Thursday Open 4pm-11pm Admission $5. Kids 4yrs. & under FREE! Military/Seniors (65+) $3 Unlimited Ride Wristband: $12

FRIDAY, July 10thth Family Fun Friday Open 4pm-11pm Admission $5. Kids 4yrs. & under FREE! Military/Seniors (65+) $3 Unlimited Ride Wristband: $20

SATURDAY, July 11thh Sun Fun Saturday Open Noon-11pm Admission $5. Kids 4yrs. & under FREE! Military/Seniors (65+) $3 Unlimited Ride Wristband: $20 Noon-4pm / $25 4pm-11pm

LAST CHANCE FOR FAIR FUN! Sunday, July 12h Open Noon-11pm Admission $5. Kids 4yrs. & under FREE! Military/Seniors (65+) $3 Unlimited Ride Wristband: $20 Noon-4pm / $25 4pm-11pm



About Horry County Fair

The 5th Annual Horry County Fair will run for 10 days- July 3rd-12th, 2020. On site parking for the fair is free. Daily Fair Admission $5. Kids 4yrs. & under free. Senior Citizens/Military $3. Myrtle Beach Speedway is a 48-acre entertainment complex located on highway 501 beside Tanger Outlets. For more information on the 5h Annual Horry County Fair including schedule of events visit www.HorryCountyFair.com. or call 843-236-0500. Press contact Steve Zacharias stevez@mbspeedway.com