Horry County Fire Rescue hiring as service calls reach record numbers, county grows

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue said the department is on track to have a record year of service calls and surpass 2020’s number, which was their busiest year yet.

“From the Florence side of our county to the ocean, we have calls all across the county, call volumes up all throughout the county, so it’s people moving here in general but it’s also our yearly visitors,” said Tony Casey, the spokesperson for Horry County Fire Rescue.

Casey said a majority of their calls are medical or for structure fires. This past 4th of July holiday, the department ran an average of 234 calls a day. In 2020 for the same week, it was at 213 and it was at 212 in 2019.

“Sometimes things slow down, but really we’re looking for a record year by an awful lot in 2021,” Casey said. HCFR is on pace to run about 70,000 calls. Last year, they ran about 63,000 calls.

Casey said it’s due to more visitors and people moving to Horry County. “There’s probably a little bit of a backlog, people were kind of cooped up last year and they’re getting their vacations in, but Myrtle Beach has been really busy, the county’s really busy,” he said.

“Our area is just booming but with that boom comes a lot of management issues and a lot of public safety, and I don’t know with police or fire that we’ve done enough to keep up with that,” said Jimmy Richardson, the 15th circuit court solicitor.

Richardson said in 1990, a census showed about 144,000 people lived in Horry County. In 2021, that number jumped to about 400,000 people. Richardson said that is why he supports the county hiring more public safety employees.

“That happened at last council meeting, they passed our budget so we’ll have some positions to be hiring,” Casey said. “We’ve been hiring even before this budget process wrapped up. We’re hiring for paramedics, certified people to come work for us either part-time or full time.”

