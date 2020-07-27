Horry County Fire Rescue hiring for several positions

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is hiring for several positions on their various teams.

HCFR announced they will be hiring for the following teams:

Fire Investigation Unit

Peer Support Team

Hazmat Response Team

Marine Rescue/Dive Team

Honor Guard

Wildfire Team

Those who are interested in applying can visit the Horry County government website here, and click “details/apply” next to the position “Firefighter/EMT.” Here you can find more information and then fill out the application.

LATEST HEADLINES: