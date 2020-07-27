HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is hiring for several positions on their various teams.
HCFR announced they will be hiring for the following teams:
- Fire Investigation Unit
- Peer Support Team
- Hazmat Response Team
- Marine Rescue/Dive Team
- Honor Guard
- Wildfire Team
Those who are interested in applying can visit the Horry County government website here, and click “details/apply” next to the position “Firefighter/EMT.” Here you can find more information and then fill out the application.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- WATCH LIVE: Celebration of life for Rep. John Lewis continues in Washington DC
- Horry County Fire Rescue hiring for several positions
- Planet Fitness will require masks at all locations
- Two baseball games postponed as Miami Marlins deal with virus outbreak
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking the Tropics; Remembering John Lewis