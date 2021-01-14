HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Do you have a love for being a first responder and helping our community? Horry County Fire Rescue is hiring.

They are looking to hire Firefighter EMTs and Firefighter Paramedics in our area.

“Now is a really good time at the ground level to get into the fire service,” Tony Casey with HCFR said. “A lot of places are not really hiring right now; Horry County happens to be expanding. We actually have need for more first responders so this is a really good opportunity, really good time to get into the fire service.”

The agency responded to more than 63,000 calls last year. It will be accepting applications through Feb. 4.

