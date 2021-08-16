Horry County Fire Rescue responds to 7,000 calls in July, marks busiest month on record

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – July was the busiest month on record for Horry County Fire Rescue this year with first responders working more than 7,000 calls the entire month.

First responders said they’re seeing an average of more than 220 calls a day. They believe August will be another incredibly busy month for them.

First responders added those call numbers could go up even higher considering we’re in the middle of hurricane season and coronavirus cases continue to go up on the Grand Strand. Fire rescue said they’ve responded to emergency calls of all kinds. During the height of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the department said it responded to 63,000 calls. 87 percent of those calls were medical-related.

“227 calls a day for the month of July is just astronomical for us. It is the highest we have ever seen and it emphasizes how hard our people are working,” Public Information Officer for HCFR, Tony Casey said.

HCFR said they need to hire 50 new first responders to make sure they can serve the growing community.

The department has positions available for firefighter/paramedic starting at $45,000 a year, according to Horry County Government jobs. Other positions available include entry level firefighter/EMT starting at $37,500 a year with an opportunity for growth within the department.

They want to hire people despite experience levels. First responders said with more people moving to the Grand Strand, they need all the staff they can get so they can respond to emergencies as quickly as possible.

“We are hiring approximately 50 people for a class that should start November 1 and right now we are still taking applications. It could be a busy year from here until the end and then moving forward we expect o remain busy,” Casey said.