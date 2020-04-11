Horry County fire rescue responds to open burning calls despite ban

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Despite a burning ban, fire rescue crews have responded to several calls of open burning in Horry County on Friday.

While there were no reported injuries, and the fires were quickly extinguished, the result could have been much worse on a windy day with low relative humidity, Horry County Fire Rescue warned.

This is why Horry County and SC Forestry have a burning ban in place. Open burning is against the law right now.

“Please do not do it, out of respect for people with respiratory issues and the efforts and resources needed by first-responders,” HCFR posted on social media.

Immediate food preparation like grilling is allowed, as is the use of items such as chimineas—which are above/off the ground—but extreme caution is urged.