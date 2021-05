Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on Cocas Drive in Myrtle Beach off Legends Road

HCFR says crews were dispatched around 5:40 p.m.

There are no reported injuries, but five people will be displaced and offered assistance from American Red Cross of South Carolina.

This fire is under investigation.

City of Conway Fire Department and Myrtle Beach Fire Department assisted on this call.