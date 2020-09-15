Horry County Fire Rescue sends 3 team members to Oregon

HORRY CO, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue’s wildfire team is sending three members to Oregon.

Captain Bryan Turner, Captain Tim Rainbolt and Lieutenant Gene Martin are part of a 20-person team fighting fires from South Carolina and Georgia.

They’re set to serve as reinforcement for Oregon’s firefighters. The state is still struggling to contain multiple wildfires that have killed at least 10 people and left nearly two dozen missing.

The Beach Creek Fire in Marion County already has burned nearly 190,000 acres.