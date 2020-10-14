Horry County Fire Rescue to serve community with 4 new ambulances

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue will be sporting four new ambulances, replacing old ones at stations in the county.

HCFR runs approximately 63,000 calls per year, with around 85-percent being medical related, according to HCFR. For that reason the ambulances are one of their most valuable tools.

The new units will be used at stations in Little River, Scipio, Myrtle Beach and Surfside. They will be replacing older ambulances in those areas.

HCFR will also be remounting four ambulances onto new chassis.

LATEST HEADLINES: