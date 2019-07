OCEAN ISLE BEACH AREA, NC (WBTW) – Crews responded to a boat fire that happened on the Intracoastal Waterway over the weekend.

The fire broke out on a boat around 12:30 Saturday near mile marker 83, according to Horry County Fire Rescue’s Facebook page.

Horry County fire responded, aiding the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department

No one was hurt in the fire.