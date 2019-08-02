Horry County flood victims file injunction asking county to stop future development

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Some flood victims in Horry County filed an injunction asking the county to stop approving future developments until they can find a solution to the flooding problem in some neighborhoods.

Most neighbors in the Rosewood development in Socastee are still trying to rebuild from Hurricane Florence which flooded out their homes 10 months ago.

Pete Paredes has lived in Rosewood for more than 30 years, and his home has flooded twice- once in 2016 and again in 2018.

“This last one we got four feet. The first time we had like 14 inches. It got bad,” Paredes said.

Samaritan’s Purse is helping put his home on stilts to keep it above water.

“They’re going six feet high, so that gives some extra feet. Last time it was four, I don’t think it’ll go six feet. I hope not,” Paredes said.

However, some neighbors want to stop the flooding at its source and have filed an injunction asking Horry County to temporarily stop approving new developments until they can fix flooding throughout the county.

Paredes says he doubts if there are any solutions that will completely fix the problem in Rosewood.

I think we’re still going to get flooded. Maybe not as high as last time, but we’re still going to get at least two feet of water,” Paredes said.

News13 reached out to Horry County spokesperson, Kelly Moore, who said the county does not offer commentary on substantive matters related to pending litigation.

A court date will be scheduled in the near future.