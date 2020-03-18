Horry County government activates emergency operations Center

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Emergency Operations Center activated on Wednesday.

Because of the nature of this event, the EOC is virtually activated, meaning that coordination between functions is happening using phone calls and emails.

County buildings and facilities remain closed to the public.

The county strongly urges the public to handle business online where possible. Crucial transactions that are not available online should be phone calls to those departments directly for information and coordination.



“We understand that these are trying and difficult times,” the county reported. “We ask our community to be patient and to continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing.”



Horry County officials are actively monitoring conditions and will make ongoing adjustments as called for