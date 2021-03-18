Horry County government offices, facilities to close early ahead of severe weather threat

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Based on the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service, Horry County Government offices and facilities will close at 2 p.m. Thursday due to the potential threat of severe weather.

Horry County Solid Waste Authority recycling and convenience centers will close at 2 p.m. Recreation events scheduled at county recreation centers and fields will also be cancelled.

The Board of Fee Appeals meeting scheduled for 3 p.m. Thursday is cancelled.

Public safety departments will continue to provide critical services. Myrtle Beach International Airport remains open but passengers should check the status of their flights with their airlines.

Horry County Government asks everyone to remain weather aware and heed any emergency weather alerts. For more information, follow Horry County Emergency Management on Facebook and Twitter.