Horry County Government offices to close ahead of tropical storm

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – All Horry County Government offices will close at 3 p.m. Monday in anticipation of impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.

The County will also move to OPCON 1 at that time. Horry County Government offices will reopen at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Horry County officials remind all residents and visitors to take appropriate precautions for the storm.

