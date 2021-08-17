Horry County Government offices to limit capacity, increase COVID precautions

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Beginning Tuesday, some Horry County Government offices will be limiting capacity due to an in crease in COVID cases within the county.

The county said they strongly urge people to handle business online as much as possible. Many transactions and other requests can be handled online.

The Horry County Treasurer’s Office will be conducting all transactions using the drive thru windows at the Conway, Little River, and South Strand locations. The Myrtle Beach office has a drop box located in the front of the complex that will be checked several times daily in the event you are unable to travel to another office. They also provide online payment services with a free e-check option.

The Auditor’s Office will be closing their offices to the public, but staff will remain in the office and will be standing by to assist people over the phone. In addition, inside the facility, but outside of the offices, they will have a drop box set up for people that need to provide paperwork or other forms. You are encouraged to call the office for more information.

The M.L. Brown Public Safety Building, Police Precincts, and Fire Stations will be accepting visitors by appointment and on a space available basis. You are asked to call prior to your visit.

The county said as conditions continue to change, additional changes to service may be necessary.