Horry County honors heroes and victims 19 years after September 11 terrorist attack

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks were the largest modern terrorist attacks on US soil; the heroes and victims from that day are still being honored in Horry County, 19 years later.

To honor those who lost their lives that day, American flags will be flown over two highways in Horry County.

Flags will fly over Highway 17 in Cherry Grove and Highway 90 in Little River from 8:45 a.m. – 10:05 a.m.

There will also be a 9-11 Memorial drive-by Friday evening at 6 p.m. at the Horseshoe on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach. This event is for motor vehicles only, as permitted by the city.

Everyone who wishes to attend will stage at the old Bi-Lo on Main Street at 5:30 p.m. The drive will go down Main Street in North Myrtle Beach into the Horseshoe, pass a Memorial Wreath honoring the victims and heroes of 9-11, and return to Main Street.

