Horry County, Conway issue burn bans due to extreme fire risk

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Government and City of Conway have issued outdoor burn bans due to an extreme fire danger in the area.

The bans extend for all incorporated areas of Horry County as well as the city of Conway. The bans will be in place until further notice.

The weather forecast statewide over the next two days calls for stronger-than-normal wind gusts and low relative humidity, creating the potential for outdoor fires to escape easily and spread rapidly.

Any and all outdoor burning, included permitted burns, are strictly prohibited during the ban, and those involved in any open burning would be in violation of the law.

Count on News13 for updates on when the ban is lifted.