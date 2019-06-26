Horry County K-9 dies after being hit by car

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County K-9 has died after being hit by a car.

K-9 Emma died after being hit by a car on Tuesday night, according to Kelly Moore, with Horry County. K-9 Emma ran into a residential road and was hit by an on-coming car after returning home with her handler, Sergeant Craig Hutchinson.

K-9 Emma worked with the Horry County Police Department since 2018 and was trained to detect explosive ordinances. She also served with the HCPD Special Operations Division.

Sgt. Hutchinson and K-9 Emma also participated in school visits and community engagement events.

“A loss like this affects us all. K-9s serve beside our officers every day—they are as much a part of this department and community as anyone else. Emma will be missed and remembered just as the K-9s who passed before her are,” said HCPD Chief Joseph Hill.