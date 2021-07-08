Horry County leaders reject plan for 121 new homes near Highway 90

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A plan to allow for the construction of 121 new homes in part of Horry County was turned down Thursday night after public concerns.

The Horry County Planning Commission voted against a rezoning request near Highway 90 and Bear Bluff Road, east of Conway. During the public hearing, neighbors voiced concerns about several issues, including traffic and flooding.

Great Southern Homes, agent for KWS Properties LLC & John H. Glendinning, requested to rezone 55.33 acres from commercial forest-agriculture to multi-residential for the 121 lots.

Change for Fantasy Harbour area

The planning commission also voted to approve the expansion of a distribution district at the site of the former Freestyle Music Park in the Fantasy Harbour area. Most of the amusement space would be eliminated. Other types of businesses could then set up shop there.

But the site is in the flight path of planes departing and arriving at Myrtle Beach International Airport, so airport officials do not want buildings such as hotels on the site as a safety measure. Officials cited the plane crash in Socastee in May.

The planning commission also recommended to approve:



– The rezoning of 39.76 acres on Hwy 701 N. in Conway from forest-agriculture to multi-residential One. Robert S. Guyton, agent for J. Bobby Anderson, requested the rezoning to allow for 80 single-family lots on the land.

– The rezoning of 87.75 acres on Hwy 905 at the NC State line in Longs from forest-agriculture to multi-residential. G3 Engineering, agent for RS Parker Homes LLC requested the rezoning to allow for 152 single-family lots.