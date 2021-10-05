Horry County leaders to discuss allocating more funds to repair roads

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Horry County council will discuss a resolution to designate more than $30 million for road projects.

Councilman Johnny Vaught said the county is splitting their attention between a number of projects – but the Ride 2 project is almost complete.

Vaught said the county has $30-$35 million left over from that project. The rest of that money will go towards improving other road projects in the county.

“We have a resolution forwarded and it’s been passed by the admin committee to spend those funds on starting the improvement that was needed to Highway 90. It wont go anything like all the way because two full lane Highway 90 from 22 to U.S. 501 business outside of Conway is a $2 billion project,” Vaught said.

Horry County council will also discuss what to do with millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan. Vaught said the county will receive $68 million dollars. Vaught said the county has already received half of that money, $34 million. Vaught said some of the ways the money could be used on infrastructure, transportation, housing and other projects.

“You can do lots of different projects. It is pretty much wide open. The only thing you have to do is link it somehow to loss of revenue due to COVID or to unexpected losses to COVID of some kind like people getting displaced from housing and that kind of thing,” Vaught said.