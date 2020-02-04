TONIGHT: Horry County leaders to discuss becoming a second amendment Sanctuary

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Council will discuss becoming a second amendment sanctuary Tuesday night.

Although the ordinance would have no governing power, some Horry County leaders say it sends a message to people who live here and lawmakers that leaders in Horry County support the second amendment.

The ordinance states council is “concerned about the passage of any bill containing language which could be interpreted as infringing on the rights of citizens of Horry County to bear arms.”

Right now, 23 of North Carolina’s 100 counties are Second Amendment sanctuaries. While several counties in the Palmetto State are discussing similar ordinances, Kershaw County is the only second amendment sanctuary in South Carolina so far.

The ordinance goes on to say Council would protect the right to bear arms by way of “legal action, the power to appropriate public funds, the right to petition for redress of grievances, and the power to direct the law enforcement and employees of Horry County to not enforce any unconstitutional law.”

The ordinance recently passed the public safety committee and will need to pass three council votes before it is adopted.

Tuesday’s meeting is at the Horry County Government and Justice Center at 6 p.m.

Some South Carolina lawmakers are looking to take the idea of second Amendment sanctuaries to the next level with the Second Amendment Preservation Act.

The pre-filed legislation takes aim at any legislation filed to in part, “regulate the ownership, use, or possession of firearms, ammunition or firearm accessories.”

The bill was referred to the judiciary committee last month.

