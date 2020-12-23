Horry County man accused of convincing 9-year-old to commit sexual acts with him

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Police arrested an Horry County man on December 5, after they say he allegedly coerced a nine-year-old girl into committing sexual acts with him.

Around 10 a.m., Horry County police responded to the area of Gunners Island Road in Galivants Ferry in reference to a possible sexual conduct incident, police said.

When police arrived they were notified that the victim had been coerced to do sexual acts with Ryan Peavy, 39, on multiple occasions, according to police.

Peavy is being charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

