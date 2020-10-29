Horry County man accused of murder 20 years ago found ‘not guilty’ in retrial

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A jury has found a man convicted of murder “not guilty” after a retrial 20 years later.

Gary Wayne Bennett was convicted of murder and armed robbery in 2002 for the death of Eva Marie Martin in 2000.

Bennett appealed the conviction, “alleging that the trial judge erred when ruling that the jury was not permitted to hear impeaching evidence of Lindsay’s prior murder conviction at Defendant’s trial,” according to the motion. Andrew Lindsay was a co-defendant in the case.

Bennett also filed a motion to dismiss in September 2019, claiming Horry County police destroyed the evidence in the case and prevented him from having a fair trial. That motion was denied in January.

